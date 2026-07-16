NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £149.02 and last traded at £148.62, with a volume of 440855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £147.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting NEXT

Here are the key news stories impacting NEXT this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £152 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on NEXT from £135.42 to £132 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a £180 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of £140.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Blanchard sold 18,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £148.02, for a total transaction of £2,666,136.24. Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £133.06 per share, for a total transaction of £49,897.50. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

About NEXT

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers. NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company's main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

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