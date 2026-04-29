Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.48, but opened at $87.4988. Next shares last traded at $88.1570, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Next from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXGPY

Next Trading Down 1.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Next

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women's, men's and children's apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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