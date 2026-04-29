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Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Next logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share gap down: The stock opened at $87.4988 after closing at $91.48 and last traded at $88.1570 on only about 300 shares, indicating a weak open and very light volume.
  • Analyst downgrade: Zacks cut Next from a "strong-buy" to a "hold" on March 9, and MarketBeat lists a consensus rating of "Hold" from two analysts.
  • Technicals and liquidity: Next is trading near its 50‑day MA ($88.05) but below its 200‑day MA ($90.75), with a current ratio of 1.76, quick ratio of 1.15 and debt/equity of 0.80.
  • Interested in Next? Here are five stocks we like better.

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.48, but opened at $87.4988. Next shares last traded at $88.1570, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Next from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXGPY

Next Trading Down 1.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Next

(Get Free Report)

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women's, men's and children's apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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