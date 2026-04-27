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Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Next logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 40.0% in April to 3,280 shares, leaving a days-to-cover ratio of about 2.0 and effectively 0.0% of the company's shares shorted.
  • Zacks downgraded Next from a "Strong-Buy" to a Hold, and the stock's consensus rating is currently Hold.
  • Next opened at $91.48, trading in a 12‑month range of $78.67–$101.25 with a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.
  • Interested in Next? Here are five stocks we like better.

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,280 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 5,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Next from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Next presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on NXGPY

Next Price Performance

NXGPY opened at $91.48 on Monday. Next has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

About Next

(Get Free Report)

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women's, men's and children's apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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