Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,280 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 5,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Next from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Next presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on NXGPY

Next Price Performance

NXGPY opened at $91.48 on Monday. Next has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

About Next

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women's, men's and children's apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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