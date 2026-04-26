Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 130,485 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 291,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Next Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on NXTT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Next Technology Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NXTT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 56,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Next Technology has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $960.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 7.15.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($110.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

Next Technology Company Profile

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay.

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