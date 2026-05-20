NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.09 and last traded at $88.3240. 15,647,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 9,974,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: NextEra said it will buy Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal valued at about $67 billion, creating the world’s largest regulated electric utility. While the transaction expands scale and adds exposure to AI-driven power demand, the market is reacting cautiously to the size of the deal and integration risk.

NextEra said it will buy Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal valued at about $67 billion, creating the world’s largest regulated electric utility. While the transaction expands scale and adds exposure to AI-driven power demand, the market is reacting cautiously to the size of the deal and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that the merger could strengthen NextEra’s position as a major power provider for data centers and improve long-term growth opportunities, with management saying scale matters more than ever and that the deal could support affordability and credit profile improvement.

Several reports highlighted that the merger could strengthen NextEra’s position as a major power provider for data centers and improve long-term growth opportunities, with management saying scale matters more than ever and that the deal could support affordability and credit profile improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage also noted the stock was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may add visibility but is unlikely to be the main driver of the move.

Analysts and media coverage also noted the stock was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may add visibility but is unlikely to be the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the risk of a prolonged regulatory process and a shareholder investigation tied to whether the Dominion transaction is a fair deal for NextEra shareholders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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