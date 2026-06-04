NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $85.6180. Approximately 9,351,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,272,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 333,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,198,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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