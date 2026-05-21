NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's Why

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.85 and last traded at $89.6550. Approximately 12,303,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,999,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.27.

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More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra agreed to buy Dominion Energy in a roughly $67 billion all-stock transaction, a deal management says should create a utility powerhouse positioned to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI data centers. Article Title

NextEra agreed to buy Dominion Energy in a roughly $67 billion all-stock transaction, a deal management says should create a utility powerhouse positioned to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced it will buy Caliber Resource Partners for $1.3 billion and form a joint venture with Quantum Capital Group, a move that could improve management of its U.S. shale assets and add another growth lever. Article Title

The company also announced it will buy Caliber Resource Partners for $1.3 billion and form a joint venture with Quantum Capital Group, a move that could improve management of its U.S. shale assets and add another growth lever. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the deal says the merged company could post strong EPS growth through 2032 and may help improve energy affordability, which supports the longer-term investment case but does not change the near-term execution risk. Article Title

Commentary around the deal says the merged company could post strong EPS growth through 2032 and may help improve energy affordability, which supports the longer-term investment case but does not change the near-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlight that the acquisition is being driven by AI-related electricity demand, which is helping utilities regain investor interest and lifting the sector broadly. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage highlight that the acquisition is being driven by AI-related electricity demand, which is helping utilities regain investor interest and lifting the sector broadly. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are worried the Dominion deal is expensive and could face a lengthy regulatory review, especially in Virginia, which may limit upside until approvals are clearer. Article Title

Some investors are worried the Dominion deal is expensive and could face a lengthy regulatory review, especially in Virginia, which may limit upside until approvals are clearer. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has also been mixed because the acquisition may pressure near-term returns and raises concerns about how much NextEra is paying for Dominion relative to its fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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