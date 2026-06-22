NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 6.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.0350. Approximately 234,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,012,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NN shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextNav from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextNav from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextNav has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NN

NextNav Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.04.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 2,830 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $51,873.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,241,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,759,719.45. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel James S. Black sold 1,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $43,118.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,156.48. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 78,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,550 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextNav by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 1.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 122,851 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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