NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7% - Time to Buy?

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT - Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 447,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

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NextSource Materials Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. NextSource Materials had a negative net margin of 3,136.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

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