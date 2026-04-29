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NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
NextSource Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 11.7% to C$0.34 on Wednesday with roughly 447,400 shares traded, a 134% rise versus average daily volume.
  • Weak fundamentals: the company reported C($0.07) EPS, an extremely negative net margin (−3,136.81%), high debt-to-equity (245.98) and poor liquidity (current ratio 0.28), with a market cap of C$80.65M.
  • NextSource is a strategic materials developer whose flagship Molo graphite project in Madagascar is cited as one of the largest, highest-quality deposits and contains SuperFlake graphite.
  • Five stocks we like better than NextSource Materials.

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT - Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 447,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. NextSource Materials had a negative net margin of 3,136.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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