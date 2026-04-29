Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

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Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.1%

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$8.41.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.88 million for the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a net margin of 99.45% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexus Industrial REIT will post 0.7800905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Nexus Industrial REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.27%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

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