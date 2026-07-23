NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.1667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiCE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NiCE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in shares of NiCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 18,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in NiCE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiCE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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