Nicholas Konat Sells 12,538 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Nicholas Konat sold 530 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $44,504.10.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Nicholas Konat sold 952 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $79,492.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.0%

SFM stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,279,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,564. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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