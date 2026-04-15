NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 2.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.4760. 31,239,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 19,360,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Specifically, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: CEO Elliott Hill and director Tim Cook bought roughly $2.1M of stock combined (Hill ~23.7k shares; Cook 25k), signaling management/board confidence and likely supporting today’s uptick. Read More.

Large insider purchases: CEO Elliott Hill and director Tim Cook bought roughly $2.1M of stock combined (Hill ~23.7k shares; Cook 25k), signaling management/board confidence and likely supporting today’s uptick. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity: traders bought a big block of NKE calls (well above typical volume), consistent with short-term bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single-source link available in the feed.)

Unusually large call-option activity: traders bought a big block of NKE calls (well above typical volume), consistent with short-term bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single-source link available in the feed.) Positive Sentiment: Brand strength with younger consumers: surveys show U.S. teens still rank Nike No.1 for footwear/apparel — a potential long-term demand tailwind if product and marketing convert preference into sales. Read More.

Brand strength with younger consumers: surveys show U.S. teens still rank Nike No.1 for footwear/apparel — a potential long-term demand tailwind if product and marketing convert preference into sales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sales mix shifting from digital to wholesale: management is leaning on wholesale partnerships to stabilize margins, which could help if execution improves but raises near-term top-line risk while DTC/digital softens. Read More.

Sales mix shifting from digital to wholesale: management is leaning on wholesale partnerships to stabilize margins, which could help if execution improves but raises near-term top-line risk while DTC/digital softens. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related): watch for timing/dilution effects; not immediate dilution but increases potential future share supply. Read More.

Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related): watch for timing/dilution effects; not immediate dilution but increases potential future share supply. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS flags brand/earnings uncertainty: UBS says the debate is valuation vs. momentum — useful context but not a fresh catalyst either way. Read More.

UBS flags brand/earnings uncertainty: UBS says the debate is valuation vs. momentum — useful context but not a fresh catalyst either way. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgrade to Hold and sharp PT cut: HSBC cited tariff headwinds and a sluggish recovery — headline-driven pressure that has weighed on the stock recently. Read More.

HSBC downgrade to Hold and sharp PT cut: HSBC cited tariff headwinds and a sluggish recovery — headline-driven pressure that has weighed on the stock recently. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler and others trimming ratings/targets: additional broker downgrades and price-target cuts increase near-term selling risk and signal limited analyst conviction. Read More.

Piper Sandler and others trimming ratings/targets: additional broker downgrades and price-target cuts increase near-term selling risk and signal limited analyst conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut FY2026 estimates — direct pressure on expected earnings and valuation. (Zacks research note summarized in feeds.)

Zacks trimmed near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut FY2026 estimates — direct pressure on expected earnings and valuation. (Zacks research note summarized in feeds.) Negative Sentiment: Bear commentary and governance/headline risk: critical pieces (Ben Carlson, Jim Cramer) and a shareholder PR alleging possible insider fiduciary issues add reputational and sentiment risk until results/guidance show clear improvement. Read More. Read More.

NIKE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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