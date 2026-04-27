Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.91. Nikon shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nikon currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NINOY

Nikon Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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