Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading 5.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Nikon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nikon shares rose 5.7% to $11.06 on Tuesday, but the move occurred on very thin trading—just 69 shares traded, a 94% decline from average volume.
  • Zacks upgraded Nikon from "strong sell" to "hold," and the stock's consensus analyst rating remains "Hold."
  • Nikon missed quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.83 vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $1.09B vs. $1.15B, resulting in a negative net margin (-12.31%) and negative ROE (-13.39%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Nikon.

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nikon has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NINOY

Nikon Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Nikon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nikon Right Now?

Before you consider Nikon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nikon wasn't on the list.

While Nikon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines