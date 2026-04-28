Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading 5.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nikon has an average rating of "Hold".

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Nikon Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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