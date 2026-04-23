Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.8450 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 274188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Wolfe Research upgraded Nintendo from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. China Renaissance restated a "sell" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Nintendo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Nintendo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Nintendo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 18.91%.Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nintendo Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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