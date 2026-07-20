Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,683,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session's volume of 3,277,424 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $11.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Stock Down 1.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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