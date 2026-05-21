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NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
NIO logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • NIO shares gapped up before trading on Thursday, opening above the prior close, but the stock later traded lower and finished down on the day amid heavy volume.
  • The biggest fundamental catalyst was a strong Q1 2026 earnings beat: revenue came in at about $3.7 billion, deliveries nearly doubled year over year to 83,465 vehicles, and adjusted operating profit was positive for a second straight quarter.
  • Despite the operational improvement, NIO still returned to a net loss, and analysts remain mixed overall, with the consensus rating at Hold even after several recent upgrades and a $6.80 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.92. NIO shares last traded at $5.5050, with a volume of 34,795,043 shares changing hands.

More NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 924.56% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in NIO by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NIO by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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