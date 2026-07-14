NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 1.9% Higher - Should You Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.0260. 22,838,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 39,938,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

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Key Stories Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 318.96%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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