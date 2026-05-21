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NiSource (NYSE:NI) EVP Melody Birmingham Sells 2,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
NiSource logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NiSource EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares on May 20 at an average price of $47.43, worth about $118,575. After the sale, she still owned 116,036 shares, and the transaction reduced her stake by 2.11%.
  • The executive also sold 10,000 shares on May 14 for about $471,900, making this the second recent insider sale reported in the article.
  • NiSource’s stock rose 1.6% to $47.76, and the company recently met earnings expectations with $1.06 EPS while declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, yielding 2.5% annually.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NiSource.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melody Birmingham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 14th, Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,381. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $48.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after buying an additional 1,032,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,735,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 1,154,351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $518,301,000 after buying an additional 245,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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