Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.71. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 42,392 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Nissan Motor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Nissan Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company's core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world's best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

Further Reading

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