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Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nissan Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nissan shares gapped up Monday, opening at $4.71 after a $4.40 close and last trading around $4.80, roughly an 8.2% intraday rise.
  • Analysts have moved toward a neutral stance—Nomura and Wall Street Zen shifted ratings to Hold, and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is now Hold.
  • Nissan reported quarterly EPS of -$0.27, beating estimates of -$0.41 while revenue of $19.52B slightly missed estimates, and the company remains unprofitable with analysts forecasting -$1.64 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.71. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 42,392 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Nissan Motor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Nissan Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company's core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world's best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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