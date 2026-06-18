Nitin Agrawal Sells 58,429 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 58,429 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $6,818,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 193,771 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,075.70. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,891 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $5,964,224.85.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,508 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $562,752.36.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 10,062 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,388.84.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Nitin Agrawal sold 14 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Nitin Agrawal sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,184.80.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 65,460,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,323,884. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWV. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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