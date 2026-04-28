Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $18.3550. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 719,557 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%.Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS.

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Nitto Denko Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

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