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Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Nitto Denko logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Earnings miss: Nitto Denko reported Q EPS of $0.26 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $1.52B versus $1.53B, and set FY2026 guidance at 1.330 EPS.
  • Stock reaction: Shares gapped down premarket—opening at $18.3550 after a $20.44 close—and were down about 8.9% with last trade near $18.64 on heavy volume (~719,557 shares).
  • Valuation and business: The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E of 14.11, and produces advanced materials such as optical films, adhesives and semiconductor protection products for electronics, automotive and healthcare markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nitto Denko.

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $18.3550. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 719,557 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%.Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

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