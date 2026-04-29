NL Industries (NL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2260 per share and revenue of $38.0240 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%.

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NL Industries Trading Up 2.2%

NL opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.17. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from NL Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. NL Industries's dividend payout ratio is -51.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 417,014 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 299,093 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,872 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 179.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NL Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NL Industries to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company's products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

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