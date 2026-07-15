NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Huntington

Equities research analysts at Huntington assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NNN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NNN REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.32.

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NNN REIT Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.75 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.NNN REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 469,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 798.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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