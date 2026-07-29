Noble Financial Issues Positive Forecast for ARLP Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock worth $78,127,000 after buying an additional 1,641,741 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,282,671 shares of the energy company's stock worth $76,256,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 437,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 668,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 289,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,191 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reported broad strength in second-quarter operations, including record performance from its coal and oil-and-gas royalty businesses. The company also updated its 2026 guidance, reinforcing confidence in near-term cash generation. Alliance Resource Partners Delivers Strong Q2 2026 Results with Record Coal and Oil & Gas Royalties Performance

Management reported broad strength in second-quarter operations, including record performance from its coal and oil-and-gas royalty businesses. The company also updated its 2026 guidance, reinforcing confidence in near-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Alliance expects distributable cash flow per unit to increase approximately 8% to 9% next year as its AllDale oil-and-gas royalty business expands. This growth could improve the partnership’s ability to sustain or raise future distributions. Alliance Resource Partners expects 8% to 9% distributable cash flow per unit lift next year

Alliance expects distributable cash flow per unit to increase approximately 8% to 9% next year as its AllDale oil-and-gas royalty business expands. This growth could improve the partnership’s ability to sustain or raise future distributions. Positive Sentiment: ARLP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per unit, payable August 14 to holders of record August 7. The distribution equates to an annualized yield of roughly 9.4%, which may attract income-focused investors. Alliance Resource Partners Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Distribution

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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