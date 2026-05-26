Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 4,834 Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $174,942.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,089.52. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Radian Group Stock Down 1.5%

RDN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,048,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,040. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Research cut Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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