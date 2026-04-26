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Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Nokia logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nokia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0468 per share (a 30.5% increase from $0.04), implying an annualized $0.09 and about a 1.8% yield; the dividend is recorded on Apr 28 (ex‑dividend Apr 28) and paid May 12, with a payout ratio near 22.5% indicating earnings coverage.
  • Nokia reported a strong Q1—comparable operating profit jumped (~54%) and it booked ~€1B of AI/data‑center orders, prompting a raised Network Infrastructure sales outlook (~12–14%), analyst upgrades and retail buying that pushed shares higher, though short interest rose ~24% and management flagged supply and regional risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nokia.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a 30.5% increase from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Nokia has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nokia to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Nokia Trading Up 1.1%

NOK opened at $10.45 on Friday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and profit jump — Nokia reported stronger-than-expected comparable operating profit (up ~54%) and booked ~€1B in AI/data‑center orders, driving revenue strength and investor enthusiasm. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: AI & Optical Networks acceleration — Net sales from AI & Cloud customers jumped ~49% and Optical Networks grew ~20%; Nokia raised its Network Infrastructure sales outlook (now ~12–14% growth), signaling multi‑year tailwinds from hyperscaler demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Northland lifted its price target (to $13 from $10), citing accelerating AI-related optical connectivity demand, which supports further upside sentiment. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Retail interest / re-rating — Retail traders piled into the stock after the AI-driven beat, helping push shares toward multi‑year highs and increasing momentum. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline numbers — EPS matched consensus ($0.06) while revenue was stronger on some metrics but mixed across segments; the quarter shows progress but not uniform beats. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Guidance nuances — Nokia issued a Q2 revenue range (~$5.5–$5.7B) that sits around consensus but lacks clear EPS detail in the release, leaving some guidance uncertainty for near‑term estimates. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply — Short interest grew ~24% in April to ~68.2M shares; while days‑to‑cover is low (~0.7), the increase signals some investor skepticism and could pressure shares if negative news follows.
  • Negative Sentiment: Supply and regional risks — Management flagged semiconductor supply and fixed‑network challenges, and warned Europe may lag the US/China on AI data‑center buildout, which could limit addressable market or margin expansion. Article Title

Nokia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

Dividend History for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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