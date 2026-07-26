Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Nokia has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nokia to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Nokia alerts: Sign Up

Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Nokia has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nokia by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nokia by 33,457.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here