Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Nokia logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nokia beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.08 versus the $0.07 consensus, while revenue came in at $5.50 billion. Quarterly revenue also rose 8.4% year over year from the prior-year period.
  • AI and cloud demand was a major growth driver, with network infrastructure sales up 12% and AI & Cloud customer sales surging 105%. Management also said AI and cloud order intake reached €2.8 billion.
  • Nokia raised its full-year profit outlook and drew more bullish analyst commentary, including multiple upgrades and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The stock also saw unusually strong trading volume following the earnings release.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nokia.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 54,556,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session's volume of 80,530,250 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9320 and had previously closed at $10.28.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nokia by 33,457.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nokia Right Now?

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines