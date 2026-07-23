Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 54,556,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session's volume of 80,530,250 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9320 and had previously closed at $10.28.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Get Nokia alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nokia by 33,457.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here