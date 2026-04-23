Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.78. Nokia shares last traded at $10.2450, with a volume of 52,159,998 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin strength: Nokia reported $0.06 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus, comparable operating profit jumped 54% to €281M and revenue showed year‑over‑year growth — a clear beat that underpins the rally. MarketBeat Q1 EPS and call

Q1 earnings beat and margin strength: Nokia reported $0.06 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus, comparable operating profit jumped 54% to €281M and revenue showed year‑over‑year growth — a clear beat that underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI & cloud demand driving revenues: Nokia said net sales from AI & cloud customers rose ~49%, Optical Networks grew strongly (20%), and network infrastructure sales are now expected to grow ~12–14% this year, up from prior 6–8% — a material re‑rating catalyst. Interim Report Q1 2026

AI & cloud demand driving revenues: Nokia said net sales from AI & cloud customers rose ~49%, Optical Networks grew strongly (20%), and network infrastructure sales are now expected to grow ~12–14% this year, up from prior 6–8% — a material re‑rating catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strong orders and investor reaction: Nokia booked ~€1B of orders in the quarter; shares hit multi‑year highs and broker Northland lifted its PT to $13 citing accelerating AI optical connectivity demand. Reuters: Orders and beat Northland PT lift

Strong orders and investor reaction: Nokia booked ~€1B of orders in the quarter; shares hit multi‑year highs and broker Northland lifted its PT to $13 citing accelerating AI optical connectivity demand. Neutral Sentiment: High retail/options activity — unusual call‑volume indicates speculative bullish interest but also higher volatility risk. Options activity

High retail/options activity — unusual call‑volume indicates speculative bullish interest but also higher volatility risk. Neutral Sentiment: CEO warning on Europe’s AI infrastructure: Nokia’s CEO said Europe risks falling behind the US and China on AI data‑centre build‑out — a sectoral headwind that could shift demand dynamics regionally. Reuters: CEO comments

CEO warning on Europe’s AI infrastructure: Nokia’s CEO said Europe risks falling behind the US and China on AI data‑centre build‑out — a sectoral headwind that could shift demand dynamics regionally. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance mixed: Nokia updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $5.5B–$5.7B versus a $5.7B consensus; EPS guidance was not provided in the entry, which may temper investor enthusiasm and leave room for downside if execution slips.

Q2 guidance mixed: Nokia updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $5.5B–$5.7B versus a $5.7B consensus; EPS guidance was not provided in the entry, which may temper investor enthusiasm and leave room for downside if execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Minor share transfer/dilution: Nokia transferred ~121k shares to settle equity‑based incentive plan awards — small dilution but worth noting amid heightened share price sensitivity. Share transfers release

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Nokia in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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