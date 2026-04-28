Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nokia traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.2850. 132,900,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 58,449,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 35,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619,099 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company's stock worth $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,677 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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