Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Sold Rep. Laurel M. Lee

Representative Laurel M. Lee (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Nokia Corporation NYSE: NOK. In a filing disclosed on July 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nokia stock on June 2nd.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Bank of America NYSE: BAC on 6/2/2026.

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Nokia Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nokia by 2.0% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee's career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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