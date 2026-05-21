Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading 4.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.1760. 62,825,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 68,565,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Get Nokia alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia launched a new AI Networking Innovation Lab in Sunnyvale to co-develop and validate networking architectures for AI-native data centers, positioning the company to capture demand from hyperscalers and enterprise AI buildouts. Article Title

Nokia launched a new AI Networking Innovation Lab in Sunnyvale to co-develop and validate networking architectures for AI-native data centers, positioning the company to capture demand from hyperscalers and enterprise AI buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Nokia’s strategy to target the AI infrastructure market, suggesting growing investor confidence that AI networking could become a meaningful new growth driver. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Nokia’s strategy to target the AI infrastructure market, suggesting growing investor confidence that AI networking could become a meaningful new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Vodafone said it is pairing with Nokia to trial IoT applications over AWS cloud, another signal that Nokia’s networking products remain relevant in cloud and connected-device deployments. Article Title

Vodafone said it is pairing with Nokia to trial IoT applications over AWS cloud, another signal that Nokia’s networking products remain relevant in cloud and connected-device deployments. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed to strong momentum in Nokia shares and cited ongoing enthusiasm around Nvidia-related AI networking exposure, which can attract momentum investors. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces pointed to strong momentum in Nokia shares and cited ongoing enthusiasm around Nvidia-related AI networking exposure, which can attract momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying and recent bullish trading activity suggest speculation is also adding support to the stock, though this is more of a sentiment indicator than a fundamental change. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske lowered shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nokia by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here