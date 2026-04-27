Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,862 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 267,924 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Noodles & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noodles & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,630 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34,246.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,802 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 49,215 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $122.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.

The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.

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