Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $292.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson has a 52-week low of $207.08 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $282.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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