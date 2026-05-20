Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 11.300-11.800 EPS.

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Nordson Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NDSN traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 409,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson has a 52 week low of $191.99 and a 52 week high of $305.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $263.29. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Key Nordson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nordson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nordson posted record Q2 sales of $741 million, with organic growth of 7% across all segments and a favorable currency tailwind, highlighting broad-based demand strength. Nordson Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Nordson posted record Q2 sales of $741 million, with organic growth of 7% across all segments and a favorable currency tailwind, highlighting broad-based demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $2.86 per share, topping estimates of $2.82, which reinforces the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into profit growth. Nordson (NDSN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.86 per share, topping estimates of $2.82, which reinforces the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year outlook, with FY2026 revenue guidance now $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion and EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.80, indicating confidence in continued execution. Nordson Delivers Record Q2 Results, Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised full-year outlook, with FY2026 revenue guidance now $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion and EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.80, indicating confidence in continued execution. Neutral Sentiment: The company also issued third-quarter guidance of $2.95 to $3.15 EPS and $760 million to $790 million in revenue, which is near consensus and suggests a steady near-term outlook.

The company also issued third-quarter guidance of $2.95 to $3.15 EPS and $760 million to $790 million in revenue, which is near consensus and suggests a steady near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Heading into the report, investors expected growth from semiconductor and industrial demand; the earnings beat confirms those expectations rather than creating a new surprise.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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