Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.300-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

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Nordson Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NDSN traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 407,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,519. Nordson has a 12-month low of $191.99 and a 12-month high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's payout ratio is 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,010,286.24. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3,401.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,096 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $214,227,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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