Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.7 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.20. 399,805 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,517. Nordson has a 1-year low of $191.99 and a 1-year high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $274.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total value of $6,669,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,894.29. This represents a 75.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,010,286.24. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6,155.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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