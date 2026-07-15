Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $5.7543 billion for the quarter.

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Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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