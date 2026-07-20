Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 481,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session's volume of 256,387 shares.The stock last traded at $8.67 and had previously closed at $8.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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