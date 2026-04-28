North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Lowered to "Sector Perform" Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised North American Construction Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$22.14.

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North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.4%

TSE NOA traded up C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,616. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.25. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$16.45 and a twelve month high of C$24.90.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.58 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Pollesel acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,650. This represents a 133.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company's stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

Further Reading

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