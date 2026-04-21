North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.29 and traded as low as C$18.59. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.63, with a volume of 145,225 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$22.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.58 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. North American Construction Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director John Joseph Pollesel bought 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,650. This represents a 133.33% increase in their position. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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