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North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
North Atlantic Smaller Cos logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS GBX 9.24: North Atlantic Smaller Cos reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.24 and revenue of GBX 2,207 million, with a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 86.30%.
  • Stock up 2.6% to GBX 349: Shares rose GBX 9 on Wednesday to GBX 349, giving a market cap of £451.17 million and a negative P/E of -0.86, with a 52‑week range of GBX 242–402.
  • Insider buying: Director Fiona Gilbert purchased 7,000 shares at GBX 370 and insiders collectively own 33.57% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 9.24 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. North Atlantic Smaller Cos had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 86.30%.The company had revenue of GBX 2,207 million for the quarter.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LON NAS traded up GBX 9 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 349. 226,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.94. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52-week low of GBX 242 and a 52-week high of GBX 402.

Insider Buying and Selling at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In related news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £25,900. 33.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

(Get Free Report)

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT') targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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