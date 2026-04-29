North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Releases Earnings Results

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North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Up 2.6%

North Atlantic Smaller Cos ( LON:NAS Get Free Report ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 9.24 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. North Atlantic Smaller Cos had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 86.30%.The company had revenue of GBX 2,207 million for the quarter.

Shares of LON NAS traded up GBX 9 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 349. 226,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.94. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52-week low of GBX 242 and a 52-week high of GBX 402.

Insider Buying and Selling at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In related news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £25,900. 33.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT') targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

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