North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.51. North European Oil Royality Trust shares last traded at $7.8230, with a volume of 20,897 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered North European Oil Royality Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised North European Oil Royality Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royality Trust Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -0.04.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 91.27% and a return on equity of 498.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. North European Oil Royality Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royality Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust NYSE: NRT is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust's sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

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