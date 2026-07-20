Northeast Bancorp (NBN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Northeast Bancorp to announce earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $67.2070 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.53. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 25.96%.The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Northeast Bancorp's payout ratio is 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Northeast Bancorp from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state‐chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

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