Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion.

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Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NTRS stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $85.72 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $428,451.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,583.48. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $166,758.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,159.58. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,493,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,747,840 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $511,917,000 after purchasing an additional 301,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,674 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,516 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 703,985 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,352 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 185,602 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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