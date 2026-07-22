Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 666,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session's volume of 1,084,415 shares.The stock last traded at $179.6760 and had previously closed at $185.06.

The asset manager reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $1.52. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Northern Trust alerts: Sign Up

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Northern Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Trust this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $170.00 to $179.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $159.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.41 per share, with a total value of $37,442.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,409.45. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total transaction of $3,321,039.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,088,582.08. This trade represents a 51.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $3,785,251 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,410,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,794,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,516 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 703,985 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,579 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $140,903,000 after buying an additional 549,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,126,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northern Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Trust wasn't on the list.

While Northern Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here