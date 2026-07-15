Northern Trust (NTRS) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $2.6935 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Clive Bellows sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $462,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,656,369.34. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 225 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.41 per share, with a total value of $37,442.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,409.45. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $3,785,251. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,516 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 703,985 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,698,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,664 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 326,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,747,840 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $511,917,000 after acquiring an additional 301,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,167 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $112,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $186.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Northern Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $159.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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