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Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Northland Power logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins cut its price target on Northland Power to C$22.00 from C$23.00 while keeping a hold rating, implying only slight upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were more upbeat: several firms raised targets, and the stock’s overall consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of C$24.70.
  • Northland Power shares recently traded at C$21.81, and the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.33 on revenue of C$776.97 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the solar energy provider's stock. Desjardins' target price points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotia lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$24.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.81. 280,743 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,345. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.64.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$776.97 million for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

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Analyst Recommendations for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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